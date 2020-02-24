StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency LSL Property Services confirmed it was in talks to make a possible share-based takeover bid for rival Countrywide.

Under market rules, LSL must make a bid by 23 March or walk away.

At 9:09am:

[LON:CWD] Countrywide Plc share price was +2.2p at 342.4p

[LON:LSL] LSL Property Services PLC share price was -5p at 336p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com