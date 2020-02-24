StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology company Trackwise Designs said it had secured a first production order for its flexible technology, for delivery in 2020.
The initial order was worth about £0.6m and followed development activities last year for the customer, a UK-based manufacturer of electric vehicles.
'The electric vehicle industry is one of a number of growth markets for Trackwise, and we are delighted to have been selected by an innovator in the field,' chief executive Philip Johnston said.
'Following successful development work last year, we are pleased to receive our first start of production order for Improved Harness Technology, the next step towards series production of Improved Harness Technologyat scale.'
At 9:11am: [LON:TWD] Trackwise Designs Plc Ord 4p share price was +12p at 103.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: