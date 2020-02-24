StockMarketWire.com - Security services company Westminster said it had reduced its debt via the redemption of around £0.56m worth of its convertible secured loan notes.
The company last month said it had commenced a staged redemption of the £2.25m convertible notes, initially issued in 2013 and carrying a 15% coupon.
Holders can convert their notes at 10p per share in place of cash redemption.
'The company intends to continue with its staged redemption programme, which is planned to be completed in advance of the convertible secured loan notes maturity date of 30 June 2020,' Westminster said.
At 9:18am: [LON:WSG] Westminster Group PLC share price was -0.5p at 10.25p
