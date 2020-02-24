StockMarketWire.com - Oakley Capital Investments said one of its funds had agreed to sell a majority stake in online classifieds and mortgage broker atHome to Mayfair Equity Partners.
Oakley Capital Private Equity III had originally invested in atHome in 2017 and would retain a minority stake in the business.
The sale represented an uplift of 3p to Oakley Capital's net asset value per share at 31 December. Oakley Capital Investments share of proceeds from the transaction will be around £15m.
At 9:35am: [LON:OCI] Oakley Capital Investments Ltd share price was +1.5p at 280.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
