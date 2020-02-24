StockMarketWire.com - Solar power investor US Solar Fund said banks had successfully recovered a further $2.7m related to a $6.9m fraud against the company.
The company had already recovered $3.6m as announced on 31 January, meaing it had now gotten $6.3m combined back.
US Solar Fund said it did not expect the $0.6m not yet recovered to have any impact on the next, or any subsequent, estimate of its net asset value.
'Recovery and investigation activities involving all external stakeholders are continuing, as is the previously announced review of the investment manager's financial processes and controls,' it said.
'Further updates will be announced in due course.;
In January, US Solar Fund said its investment manager, New Energy Solar Manager, was defrauded in relation to contracted construction payments.
