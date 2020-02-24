StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said Fergal O'Dwyer, chief financial officer, would be standing down following the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on 17 July.
O'Dwyer would be succeeded as CFO by Kevin Lucey, head of capital markets, who joined the company in 2010.
At 9:50am: [LON:DCC] Dcc PLC share price was -205p at 6047p
