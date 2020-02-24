FTSE 100 Bunzl 2014.00 +3.36% Pearson 577.30 +2.83% Polymetal International 1356.00 +0.89% Easyjet 1324.25 -12.21% Tui AG 776.40 -8.77% International Consolidated Airlines 577.60 -7.29% Melrose Industries 228.50 -6.58% Evraz 362.60 -6.40% FTSE 250 Ascential 369.90 +4.49% Fresnillo 738.80 +3.73% Hochschild Mining 207.10 +3.03% Centamin 157.48 +2.83% Puretech Health 329.00 +0.92% Kaz Minerals 448.45 -9.11% Ferrexpo 143.28 -8.33% Wizz Air Holdings 4091.00 -7.17% Tullow Oil 37.71 -7.05% Premier Oil 95.83 -6.64% FTSE 350 Ascential 369.90 +4.49% Fresnillo 738.80 +3.73% Bunzl 2014.00 +3.36% Hochschild Mining 207.10 +3.03% Pearson 577.30 +2.83% Easyjet 1324.25 -12.21% Kaz Minerals 448.45 -9.11% Tui AG 776.40 -8.77% Ferrexpo 143.28 -8.33% International Consolidated Airlines 577.60 -7.29% AIM Novacyt S.A 140.00 +33.33% Orosur Mining Inc 3.35 +24.07% Byotrol 3.35 +17.54% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 106.00 +15.85% China Nonferrous Gold Limited Ord U 12.55 +15.67% Plant Health Care 9.95 -30.18% Baron Oil 0.12 -20.69% Loopup Group 66.00 -20.00% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.38 -12.79% Proton Power Systems 38.00 -12.64% Overall Market Novacyt S.A 140.00 +33.33% Orosur Mining Inc 3.35 +24.07% Byotrol 3.35 +17.54% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 106.00 +15.85% China Nonferrous Gold Limited Ord U 12.55 +15.67% Plant Health Care 9.95 -30.18% Baron Oil 0.12 -20.69% Loopup Group 66.00 -20.00% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.38 -12.79% Proton Power Systems 38.00 -12.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -