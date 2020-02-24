StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   2014.00       +3.36%
Pearson                                  577.30       +2.83%
Polymetal International                 1356.00       +0.89%
Easyjet                                 1324.25      -12.21%
Tui AG                                   776.40       -8.77%
International Consolidated Airlines      577.60       -7.29%
Melrose Industries                       228.50       -6.58%
Evraz                                    362.60       -6.40%

FTSE 250
Ascential                                369.90       +4.49%
Fresnillo                                738.80       +3.73%
Hochschild Mining                        207.10       +3.03%
Centamin                                 157.48       +2.83%
Puretech Health                          329.00       +0.92%
Kaz Minerals                             448.45       -9.11%
Ferrexpo                                 143.28       -8.33%
Wizz Air Holdings                       4091.00       -7.17%
Tullow Oil                                37.71       -7.05%
Premier Oil                               95.83       -6.64%

AIM
Novacyt S.A                              140.00      +33.33%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.35      +24.07%
Byotrol                                    3.35      +17.54%
Trackwise Designs  Ord 4p                106.00      +15.85%
China Nonferrous Gold Limited Ord U       12.55      +15.67%
Plant Health Care                          9.95      -30.18%
Baron Oil                                  0.12      -20.69%
Loopup Group                              66.00      -20.00%
Kazera Global  Ord 1p                      0.38      -12.79%
Proton Power Systems                      38.00      -12.64%

