StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instruments supplier Judges Scientific suggested performance could be hurt if the outbreak of the coronavirus continued for more than three months.
'With the current scale of the outbreak, and provided it does not last more than three months and remains largely contained within China, it is not expected that there will be a significant impact to the group's 2020 trading,' the company said.
The company operated with an average 3-month order book, so in the near term the current travel restrictions were expected to only have a 'temporary impact, deferring rather than reducing revenue,' it added. At 10:20am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was -340p at 5290p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: