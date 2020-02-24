StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  576.70       +2.73%
Bunzl                                   1998.00       +2.54%
Polymetal International                 1344.50       +0.04%
Easyjet                                 1286.00      -14.75%
Tui AG                                   774.10       -9.04%
International Consolidated Airlines      568.50       -8.75%
Anglo American                          1961.30       -7.70%
Melrose Industries                       228.20       -6.70%

FTSE 250
Fresnillo                                738.10       +3.64%
Hochschild Mining                        207.70       +3.33%
Ascential                                365.50       +3.25%
Finablr                                   71.98       +1.38%
Puretech Health                          329.50       +1.07%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3982.00       -9.64%
Kaz Minerals                             450.25       -8.75%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1935.00       -8.73%
Cineworld Group                          166.88       -8.16%
Ferrexpo                                 145.45       -6.94%

FTSE 350
Fresnillo                                738.10       +3.64%
Hochschild Mining                        207.70       +3.33%
Ascential                                365.50       +3.25%
Pearson                                  576.70       +2.73%
Bunzl                                   1998.00       +2.54%
Easyjet                                 1286.00      -14.75%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3982.00       -9.64%
Tui AG                                   774.10       -9.04%
Kaz Minerals                             450.25       -8.75%
International Consolidated Airlines      568.50       -8.75%

AIM
Novacyt S.A                              141.00      +34.29%
Botswana Diamonds                          1.02      +32.26%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.55      +31.48%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    345.00      +22.12%
Oracle Power                               1.12      +21.62%
Plant Health Care                          9.23      -35.23%
Loopup Group                              56.50      -31.52%
Velocys                                    5.31      -15.85%
Touchstar                                 48.00      -15.79%
Zoltav Resources                          25.00      -13.79%

Overall Market
Novacyt S.A                              141.00      +34.29%
Botswana Diamonds                          1.02      +32.26%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.55      +31.48%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    345.00      +22.12%
Oracle Power                               1.12      +21.62%
Plant Health Care                          9.23      -35.23%
Loopup Group                              56.50      -31.52%
Velocys                                    5.31      -15.85%
Touchstar                                 48.00      -15.79%
Easyjet                                 1286.00      -14.75%