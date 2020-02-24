FTSE 100 Pearson 576.70 +2.73% Bunzl 1998.00 +2.54% Polymetal International 1344.50 +0.04% Easyjet 1286.00 -14.75% Tui AG 774.10 -9.04% International Consolidated Airlines 568.50 -8.75% Anglo American 1961.30 -7.70% Melrose Industries 228.20 -6.70% FTSE 250 Fresnillo 738.10 +3.64% Hochschild Mining 207.70 +3.33% Ascential 365.50 +3.25% Finablr 71.98 +1.38% Puretech Health 329.50 +1.07% Wizz Air Holdings 3982.00 -9.64% Kaz Minerals 450.25 -8.75% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1935.00 -8.73% Cineworld Group 166.88 -8.16% Ferrexpo 145.45 -6.94% FTSE 350 Fresnillo 738.10 +3.64% Hochschild Mining 207.70 +3.33% Ascential 365.50 +3.25% Pearson 576.70 +2.73% Bunzl 1998.00 +2.54% Easyjet 1286.00 -14.75% Wizz Air Holdings 3982.00 -9.64% Tui AG 774.10 -9.04% Kaz Minerals 450.25 -8.75% International Consolidated Airlines 568.50 -8.75% AIM Novacyt S.A 141.00 +34.29% Botswana Diamonds 1.02 +32.26% Orosur Mining Inc 3.55 +31.48% Faron Pharmaceuticals 345.00 +22.12% Oracle Power 1.12 +21.62% Plant Health Care 9.23 -35.23% Loopup Group 56.50 -31.52% Velocys 5.31 -15.85% Touchstar 48.00 -15.79% Zoltav Resources 25.00 -13.79% Overall Market Novacyt S.A 141.00 +34.29% Botswana Diamonds 1.02 +32.26% Orosur Mining Inc 3.55 +31.48% Faron Pharmaceuticals 345.00 +22.12% Oracle Power 1.12 +21.62% Plant Health Care 9.23 -35.23% Loopup Group 56.50 -31.52% Velocys 5.31 -15.85% Touchstar 48.00 -15.79% Easyjet 1286.00 -14.75%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -