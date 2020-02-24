StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group CPP said it had formed a partnership with insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher & Co.
The pact would see CPP provide its new cyber product to small business clients of Gallagher's UK retail division.
'The partnership sees CPP increasing its presence in the UK broker market, and Gallagher expanding its suite of insurance products to include a specialist cyber security solution for its smaller SME clients,' the company said.
'The product is primarily to serve as a bolt-on addition for clients purchasing SME package insurance, provided through the Acturis insurance administration and trading platform.'
At 1:05pm: [LON:CPP] CPP Group PLC share price was +0.51p at 3.89p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
