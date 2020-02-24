StockMarketWire.com - Quarrying and stone marketing company Fox Marble said it would focus on production in the Balkans and block sales to China as part of an updated strategy.
The strategy would involve focusing on three legs over the short to medium term.
These would include factory sales of processed marble, with a focus on growth in sales within Kosovo and the greater Balkans area and block sales to China and other large block markets.
The third would involve growing the company's marble reserves base and opening new quarries in Kosovo.
'With a strong executive team in place, a new and growing sales force and improved strategy, business planning and performance management being implemented, the Fox Board is optimistic for the future growth potential for the business,' Fox Marble said.
At 1:45pm: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.15p at 2.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
