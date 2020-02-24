StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining said its social and environmental impact statements for the Dundas ilmenite project had been found by the Greenland government to be compliant with guidelines for public consultation.
'This is a key milestone for Dundas as we focus on commercial production,' chief executive Roderick McIllree said.
'Both studies should soon be released for public consultation and will, we anticipate, demonstrate a high-quality and thorough assessment of Dundas' future development schedule.'
At 2:07pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was -0.31p at 8.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
