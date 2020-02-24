StockMarketWire.com - Waste gasification technology supplier Eqtec said it has won a contract for the upgrade of an existing synthetic gas research and development facility at the University of Extremadura in Spain.
The award came after the university successfully applied for funding to test and produce biofuels from syngas using a Fisher-Tropsch process and unit.
Eqtec would be responsible for purchasing, installing, commissioning and startup of the Fischer-Tropsch unit, for which it has secured short-term project level financing from CAIXA Bank in Spain.
The installation of the unit, along with sign off from the university, was anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.
At 2:11pm: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was -0.01p at 0.19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
