StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Keras Resources booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop its Nayega manganese project in Togo.
Net losses for the year through September amounted to £0.47m, compared to losses of £0.58m on-year, and mostly owed to exploration and administration costs.
At 2:20pm: [LON:KRS] Keras Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
