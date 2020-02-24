StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Keras Resources booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop its Nayega manganese project in Togo.

Net losses for the year through September amounted to £0.47m, compared to losses of £0.58m on-year, and mostly owed to exploration and administration costs.

At 2:20pm: [LON:KRS] Keras Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.15p



