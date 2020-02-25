StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said it had sold its 20% share in Chinese retailer Gain Land to a subsidiary of joint venture partner China Resources, generating cash proceeds of around £275m.
Tesco had established the joint venture with China Resources in 2014.
'The disposal allows Tesco to further simplify and focus the business on its core operations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
