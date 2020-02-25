StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell its global rights to constipation drug excluding Europe, Canada and Israel, to RedHill Biopharma for an upfront payment of $52.5m.
Under the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca would also receive a further non-contingent payment of $15m in 2021.
The divestment was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, and would not impact the company's financial guidance for 2020, AstraZeneca said.
Movantik, a once-daily drug, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
