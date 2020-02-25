StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier SIG said chief executive Meinie Oldersma and chief financial officer Nick Maddock had both stood down, with immediate effect.
The company said its results for the year through December were expected to be in line with the downgraded guidance provided last of month, of an underlying pre-tax profit of around £42m.
Trading in the early period of 2020 'has seen a continuation of the trends in the last quarter of 2019,' it added.
Chairman Andrew Allner said the company's board believed it was time for a new leadership team, now that an 'essential restructuring' of the group had largely been completed.
The new leadership would need skills in driving operational performance improvements through customer relationships and 'creating highly engaged teams', he added.
The former CEO of Patisserie, Steve Francis, had been appointed CEO on an initial contract until the end of 2020.
Kath Kearney-Croft had been appointed as interim CFO.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
