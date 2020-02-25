StockMarketWire.com - Property developer and investor Hammerson reported wider losses as revenue was hurt by a fall in net rental income as an increasing number of retailers launched voluntary arrangements or went into administration amid an uncertain backdrop.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax losses widened to £573.4m from £175.1m on-year as revenue fell 15% to £190.3m.

Net rental income, on a like-for-like basis, decreased by 6.7% during the year, with 'tenant restructuring, in the form of CVAs and administrations, the largest single factor reducing income,' the company said.

A final 2019 dividend of 14.8p and full-year 2019 dividend of 25.9p was declared, in line with 2018.

'We have taken decisive action over the past 12 months to reduce debt and significantly reshape the portfolio. Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop, we have exceeded our 2019 disposal target, exited the retail parks sector as we said we would and reduced debt by a third,' Hammerson said.

'With the outlook for the UK retail market remaining uncertain, we believe we should maintain our focus on reducing debt during 2020,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com