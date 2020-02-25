StockMarketWire.com - Property company Derwent reported a rise in annual profit underpinned by higher lettings activity.

For 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £280.6m from £221.6m as returns rose 6.6%, up from 5.2% growth in 2018.

Earnings or, EPRA net asset value, climbed 4.8% to 3,958p per share.

Net rental income rose 10.5% to £178.0m as new lettings climbed 6.9% above estimate rent value (ERV).

The company proposed a final dividend of 51.45p up 10.1% on-year, taking the total dividend for the year to 72.45p, up 10%.

'Our guidance for 2020 is for stronger ERV growth within 1% to 4% range, with property investment yields to expected to tighten,' the company said.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com