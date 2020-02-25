StockMarketWire.com - Online educational services group Wey Education said it expected to beat annual revenue expectations, though that growth would be offset by spending on marketing.
Revenue for the year through September was expected to be in excess of £7.5m, representing growth of 25% and 'significantly ahead' of market forecasts.
Profits, however, were expected to be in line with current market forecasts thanks to the marking spend.
'The directors continue to invest in marketing to enhance future growth and are also investing in senior operational executives in marketing, education and information systems,' Wey said.
At 8:16am: [LON:WEY] Wey Education Plc Ord 1p share price was +1.85p at 18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
