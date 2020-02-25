StockMarketWire.com - British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat reported higher first-half profit as revenue was bolstered by expansion into new markets.
For the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2019, pre-tax profit was up 7% to £14.9m on-year and revenue rose 14% to £91.7m.
Nine new locations were opened in the UK during the period contributing three 3% of the group's year-on-year growth, the company said.
The interim dividend was maintained at 0.6p a share.
'While our new markets in the US and Japan are still in the early stages of development, consumer response to the brand is encouraging, sales are growing, and we believe we have a deliverable plan to achieve attractive returns,' Hotel Chocolat said.
'Since the end of the financial reporting period, trading has continued to be in line with the company's expectations,' it added.
At 8:28am: [LON:HOTC] Hotel Chocolat Group PLC share price was +40p at 425p
