StockMarketWire.com - Security and surveillance systems group Synectics booked a 23% drop in annual profit, citing tough market conditions in the UK.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November fell to £1.6m, down from £2.1m on-year.
Revenue slid 3.8% to £68.5m and the company held its dividend steady at 3.5p per share.
'Our investments continue to deliver good progress in our international systems business,' chief executive Paul Webb said.
'However, difficult market conditions for our UK integration business meant that results overall were in line with revised market expectations following the company's trading update on 30 October.'
At 8:53am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was -11p at 150p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
