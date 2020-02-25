StockMarketWire.com - Salt Lake Potash said it had reached a further construction milestone at its Lake Way salt-of-potash project in Australia.
The company said the project's second-stage evaporation ponds and trench network had been completed.
'This is a significant construction milestone and represents a further significant de-risking of the project,' Salt Lake Potash said.
'Construction progress continues to track in-line with the project schedule.'
At 9:00am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was 0p at 32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
