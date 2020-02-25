StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider Orchard Funding said it expected to post slightly higher first-half revenue, though its costs had increased in connection with apply for a banking licence.
The company said it expected to submit its banking licence application before the end of the April.
'Trading performance for the period was in line with the board's expectations,' Orchard Funding said.
Lending in January had risen 4% on-year to £37.9m.
At 9:06am: [LON:ORCH] Orchard Funding Group Plc share price was 0p at 80p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
