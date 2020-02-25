StockMarketWire.com - Cancer treatment and vaccine delivery system developer N4 Pharma reported a full-year loss, owing to R&D and administrative costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.94m, compared to losses of £1.39m on-year.
Chief executive Nigel Theobald said the company had made considerable progress in understanding how its Nuvec delivery system worked, putting it in a stronger position for potential collaboration discussions with licensing partners.
At 9:11am: (LON:N4P) N4 Pharma Plc Ord 0.4p share price was 0p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
