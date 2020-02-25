StockMarketWire.com - Solar asset investment company Bluefield Solar reported a rise in net assets on stronger income generation in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, net asset value per share was 120.75p, with a total return of 6.16%, up from 117.98 per share in June.
Operating income increased to £28.3m from £19m.
'The company has had an excellent start to its financial year, which commenced on 1 July 2019. Although lower than the exceptional levels seen in the second half of 2018, irradiation was again higher than for an average year and this has been matched by solid operational performance of the portfolio, producing above target generation and revenue,' the company said.
'In short, the results are strong: irradiation was 4.6% higher than expectations, increasing generation by 4.2% and total revenues by 4.5,' it added.
At 9:17am: [LON:BSIF] Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd share price was -0.25p at 133.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
