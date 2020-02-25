StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Triple Point Social Housing REIT said it had acquired six supported housing properties and a care home, comprising 91 units in total, for £18.3m.

The properties were located in the West Midlands, Yorkshire, the South East and the North West.


At 9:20am: [LON:SOHO] Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc share price was +0.9p at 98.7p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com