StockMarketWire.com - Rainbow Rare Earths said it had sourced a $1m loan from shareholder George Bennett via his company Pipestone Capital.
The unsecured loan would finance ongoing exploration, operations, working capital and other general requirements.
It carried no interest but included warrants over 2m of the company's shares, at a strike price of 4.55p each.
At 9:23am: [LON:RBW] Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd share price was 0p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: