StockMarketWire.com - Personal care and beauty products group Brand Architekts said it would appoint Quentin Higham as chief executive officer with effect from 4 May.
Higham, currently managing director of Yardley of London, had been marketing director at Coty, with responsibility for the Rimmel cosmetics brand and head of UK marketing at global cosmetics company, Revlon.
Interim CEO, Chris How would remain with the business to assist and support the group and Higham through the handover process, the company added. At 9:28am: [LON:BAR] Brand Architekts Group Plc Ord 5p share price was +3.5p at 183.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
