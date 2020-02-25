StockMarketWire.com - Currency manager Record said it had appointed Sally Francis-Cole as its head of sales.
Francis-Cole was replacing Leslie Hill, who had recently been promoted to the role of chief executive.
Francis-Cole had previously worked for BNP Paribas, where she ran the French bank's global institutional sales team across FX, emerging market rates and credit and commodities.
At 9:31am: [LON:REC] Record PLC share price was -0.15p at 35.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
