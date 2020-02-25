StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health welcomed news that affiliate company Akili had published positive trial results for a treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in The Lancet Digital Health journal.

The publication represented the first presentation of complete results from the trial.

Results showed the treatment, AKL-T01, improved both objective measures and parent observations of attention and functional impairments.


At 9:33am: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -6.5p at 329.5p



