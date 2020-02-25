StockMarketWire.com - Predator Oil & Gas said it had appointed Moyra Scott as consultant drilling manager for its Guercif joint venture in Morocco.
Scott had previously worked for companies including Tullow Oil and BP on projects in North Africa.
'Logistical planning has commenced and well services are being sourced,' chief executive Paul Griffiths said.
'Moyra's specific experience in this area of Morocco allows the company to confidently plan and execute its drilling operations both cost-effectively and in a manner that maximises the chance of success whilst minimising operational risks.'
At 9:47am: [LON:PRD] Predator Oil Gas Holdings Plc Ord Npv share price was -0.1p at 4.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
