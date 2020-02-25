StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Jadestone Energy said production in 2019 had met expectations underpinned by a full-year of output at its Montara oil field offshore Australia.
Jadestone achieved its production guidance target for 2019, with full-year production averaging 13,531 barrels per day, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company estimated average crude oil production within a range of 13,500-to-15,500 barrels per day, with average unit production costs of between US$20.50 and $23.50 a barrel and capital spending of $160m-to-190m.
'Our southwest Vietnam gas development project will shift into high gear immediately upon field development sanction, including the award of a number of major procurement streams. The project team are maintaining schedule with selective long-lead orders while the FDP continues to work its way through Vietnam government approvals,' Jadestone said.
'Once approved, this project provides strong short-term growth, diversifies our portfolio with fixed price gas and, when it comes on stream, a predictable cash flow at a time of significant oil price volatility. We're excited to be working to deliver this project which has the potential to supply critical clean energy to a region which needs it, and we maintain our belief that we can deliver first gas on stream by late 2021.'
