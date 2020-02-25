StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold exploration company Chesterfield Resources said it expected to resume its drilling programme in approximately four weeks, when ground conditions had improved at its Troodos West site in Cyprus.
The company had developed an extensive list of over 30 targets for VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) deposits buried at a shallow depth of around 50m-to-200m.
'The percussion drill has proven an effective advanced-stage exploration tool, Cheserfield Resources said. 'We have therefore taken the decision to percussion drill a further number of targets as soon as the ground dries out from wet winter weather, and access tracks can be made good.'
'The discovery of further VMS deposits will be used to vector diamond drilling anticipated in Q2 2020,' it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:CHF] Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 3.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
