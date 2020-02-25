FTSE 100 Bunzl 2088.00 +4.35% Nmc Health 865.40 +2.03% Prudential 1449.00 +2.01% Pearson 590.20 +1.83% Anglo American 1968.30 +1.31% Tui AG 744.70 -2.98% Carnival 2727.50 -2.76% Associated British Foods 2479.00 -2.52% Meggitt 580.00 -2.42% Legal & General Group 293.70 -2.36% FTSE 250 Pollen Street Secured Lending 884.00 +6.76% Tullow Oil 37.67 +4.64% Plus500 880.20 +3.55% Petrofac Limited 367.20 +2.43% Hilton Food Group 1044.00 +2.35% Sig 68.48 -17.94% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 364.60 -3.52% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 345.80 -3.25% Syncona Limited 252.25 -2.79% Centamin 148.20 -2.76% FTSE 350 Pollen Street Secured Lending 884.00 +6.76% Tullow Oil 37.67 +4.64% Bunzl 2088.00 +4.35% Plus500 880.20 +3.55% Petrofac Limited 367.20 +2.43% Sig 68.48 -17.94% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 364.60 -3.52% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 345.80 -3.25% Tui AG 744.70 -2.98% Syncona Limited 252.25 -2.79% AIM Tertiary Minerals 0.39 +22.22% Katoro Gold Mining 3.10 +21.57% Wey Education Ord 1p 18.55 +14.86% Faron Pharmaceuticals 365.00 +14.06% Challenger Acquisitions 0.17 +13.79% Firestone Diamonds 0.38 -60.00% Tlou Energy Limited 2.70 -18.18% Global Resources Investment Trust 3.60 -17.24% Leeds Group 15.00 -14.29% Quadrise Fuels International 2.40 -12.89% Overall Market Tertiary Minerals 0.39 +22.22% Katoro Gold Mining 3.10 +21.57% De La Rue 148.50 +21.52% Wey Education Ord 1p 18.55 +14.86% Faron Pharmaceuticals 365.00 +14.06% Firestone Diamonds 0.38 -60.00% Tlou Energy Limited 2.70 -18.18% Sig 68.48 -17.94% Global Resources Investment Trust 3.60 -17.24% Leeds Group 15.00 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -