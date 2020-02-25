StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   2088.00       +4.35%
Nmc Health                               865.40       +2.03%
Prudential                              1449.00       +2.01%
Pearson                                  590.20       +1.83%
Anglo American                          1968.30       +1.31%
Tui AG                                   744.70       -2.98%
Carnival                                2727.50       -2.76%
Associated British Foods                2479.00       -2.52%
Meggitt                                  580.00       -2.42%
Legal & General Group                    293.70       -2.36%

FTSE 250
Pollen Street Secured Lending            884.00       +6.76%
Tullow Oil                                37.67       +4.64%
Plus500                                  880.20       +3.55%
Petrofac Limited                         367.20       +2.43%
Hilton Food Group                       1044.00       +2.35%
Sig                                       68.48      -17.94%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      364.60       -3.52%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           345.80       -3.25%
Syncona Limited                          252.25       -2.79%
Centamin                                 148.20       -2.76%

FTSE 350
Pollen Street Secured Lending            884.00       +6.76%
Tullow Oil                                37.67       +4.64%
Bunzl                                   2088.00       +4.35%
Plus500                                  880.20       +3.55%
Petrofac Limited                         367.20       +2.43%
Sig                                       68.48      -17.94%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      364.60       -3.52%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           345.80       -3.25%
Tui AG                                   744.70       -2.98%
Syncona Limited                          252.25       -2.79%

AIM
Tertiary Minerals                          0.39      +22.22%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.10      +21.57%
Wey Education  Ord 1p                     18.55      +14.86%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    365.00      +14.06%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.17      +13.79%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.38      -60.00%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.70      -18.18%
Global Resources Investment Trust          3.60      -17.24%
Leeds Group                               15.00      -14.29%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.40      -12.89%

Overall Market
Tertiary Minerals                          0.39      +22.22%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.10      +21.57%
De La Rue                                148.50      +21.52%
Wey Education  Ord 1p                     18.55      +14.86%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    365.00      +14.06%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.38      -60.00%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.70      -18.18%
Sig                                       68.48      -17.94%
Global Resources Investment Trust          3.60      -17.24%
Leeds Group                               15.00      -14.29%