StockMarketWire.com - Secure Income REIT said it had agreed to a reduction in its advisory fees with investment manger and second-biggest shareholder Prestbury.
The move was triggered by Secure Income REIT's decision to retain most of the cash proceeds of its £164m sale in August of a portfolio of eight private hospitals.
The company said it was still prudent to retain the surplus cash whilst the nature of Brexit was resolved and it scoped for acquisition opportunities.
'The view of the Prestbury team is that charging shareholders for holding such a significant amount of surplus cash would be inequitable,' it said.
'They therefore approached the independent directors with the proposal to reduce the advisory fees to the levels that would be payable if the surplus cash were returned to shareholders.'
At 1:37pm: [LON:SIR] Secure Income Reit PLC share price was -1.5p at 459.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
