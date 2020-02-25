StockMarketWire.com - Botswana-focused power supplier Tlou Energy posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop its Lesedi gas project in the African nation.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $1.57m, compared to losses of $1.52m on-year.
Tlou Energy said flows from its Lesedi 3P and 4P wells had been more sustained in 2020.
However, de-watering was taking longer than originally anticipated and the company said it may have to drill more wells to achieve sustained higher flow rates.
At 2:18pm: [LON:TLOU] Tlou Energy Limited share price was -0.6p at 2.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
