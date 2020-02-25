StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Pollen Street Secured Lending said it had received a takeover approach from funds advised by Waterfall Asset Management.
Waterfall had offered 900p per Pollen Street share, an 8.7% premium to their closing price on Monday.
Pollen Street said it would be minded to recommend the bid, should a firm offer be lodged.
The company also said it had served 12 months' notice to sack its investment manager, Pollen Street Capital, citing the way it had handled the takeover approach.
Pollen Street claimed the manager had failed to provide information about the company needed for Waterfall to conduct due diligence.
It also claimed the manager's actions reflected 'deeper issues in its approach to its obligations to the company'.
At 2:57pm: [LON:PSSL] Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC share price was +58p at 886p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
