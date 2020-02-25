StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Nmc Health                               889.50       +4.87%
Bunzl                                   2067.00       +3.30%
Anglo American                          1954.10       +0.58%
Pearson                                  582.80       +0.55%
Prudential                              1424.75       +0.30%
Carnival                                2640.00       -5.88%
Meggitt                                  562.20       -5.42%
Legal & General Group                    288.60       -4.06%
Kingfisher                               200.03       -3.79%
Associated British Foods                2448.50       -3.72%

FTSE 250
Pollen Street Secured Lending            886.00       +7.00%
Plus500                                  883.60       +3.95%
Tullow Oil                                37.30       +3.61%
Hammerson                                229.50       +3.33%
Hilton Food Group                       1045.00       +2.45%
Sig                                       67.48      -19.14%
Future                                  1236.00       -5.94%
Syncona Limited                          247.25       -4.72%
Rank Group                               306.25       -4.45%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           343.00       -4.03%

FTSE 350
Pollen Street Secured Lending            886.00       +7.00%
Nmc Health                               889.50       +4.87%
Plus500                                  883.60       +3.95%
Tullow Oil                                37.30       +3.61%
Hammerson                                229.50       +3.33%
Sig                                       67.48      -19.14%
Future                                  1236.00       -5.94%
Carnival                                2640.00       -5.88%
Meggitt                                  562.20       -5.42%
Syncona Limited                          247.25       -4.72%

AIM
Petro Matad                                3.50      +20.69%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.38      +20.63%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    377.50      +17.97%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.17      +13.79%
Wey Education  Ord 1p                     18.35      +13.62%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.34      -64.21%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.73      -17.42%
InnovaDerma                               66.00      -14.29%
Leeds Group                               15.00      -14.29%
Global Resources Investment Trust          3.74      -14.02%

Overall Market
De La Rue                                149.40      +22.26%
Petro Matad                                3.50      +20.69%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.38      +20.63%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    377.50      +17.97%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.17      +13.79%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.34      -64.21%
Sig                                       67.48      -19.14%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.73      -17.42%
InnovaDerma                               66.00      -14.29%
Leeds Group                               15.00      -14.29%