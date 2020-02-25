FTSE 100 Nmc Health 889.50 +4.87% Bunzl 2067.00 +3.30% Anglo American 1954.10 +0.58% Pearson 582.80 +0.55% Prudential 1424.75 +0.30% Carnival 2640.00 -5.88% Meggitt 562.20 -5.42% Legal & General Group 288.60 -4.06% Kingfisher 200.03 -3.79% Associated British Foods 2448.50 -3.72% FTSE 250 Pollen Street Secured Lending 886.00 +7.00% Plus500 883.60 +3.95% Tullow Oil 37.30 +3.61% Hammerson 229.50 +3.33% Hilton Food Group 1045.00 +2.45% Sig 67.48 -19.14% Future 1236.00 -5.94% Syncona Limited 247.25 -4.72% Rank Group 306.25 -4.45% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 343.00 -4.03% FTSE 350 Pollen Street Secured Lending 886.00 +7.00% Nmc Health 889.50 +4.87% Plus500 883.60 +3.95% Tullow Oil 37.30 +3.61% Hammerson 229.50 +3.33% Sig 67.48 -19.14% Future 1236.00 -5.94% Carnival 2640.00 -5.88% Meggitt 562.20 -5.42% Syncona Limited 247.25 -4.72% AIM Petro Matad 3.50 +20.69% Tertiary Minerals 0.38 +20.63% Faron Pharmaceuticals 377.50 +17.97% Challenger Acquisitions 0.17 +13.79% Wey Education Ord 1p 18.35 +13.62% Firestone Diamonds 0.34 -64.21% Tlou Energy Limited 2.73 -17.42% InnovaDerma 66.00 -14.29% Leeds Group 15.00 -14.29% Global Resources Investment Trust 3.74 -14.02% Overall Market De La Rue 149.40 +22.26% Petro Matad 3.50 +20.69% Tertiary Minerals 0.38 +20.63% Faron Pharmaceuticals 377.50 +17.97% Challenger Acquisitions 0.17 +13.79% Firestone Diamonds 0.34 -64.21% Sig 67.48 -19.14% Tlou Energy Limited 2.73 -17.42% InnovaDerma 66.00 -14.29% Leeds Group 15.00 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -