StockMarketWire.com - House builder Taylor Wimpey reported a 3.1% rise in annual profit after it completed more homes, though its underlying performance was hurt by higher building costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £835.9m, up from £810.7m on-year.
Revenue rose 6.4% to £4.34bn, as housing completions climbed 5% to 16,042.
Pre-tax profit before exceptional items, however, fell 4.1% to £821.6m as a combination of the higher building costs and flat house prices shrunk operating margins to 19.6%, back from 21.6%.
As previously announced, Taylor Wimpey said it would pay dividends for the year of around £610m, or 18.6p per share.
'The group delivered a good performance in 2019, with a record sales rate and home completions increasing by 5%,' chief executive Pete Redfern said.
'The new year has started well, with a good level of customer demand and a clearer political outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: