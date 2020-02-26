StockMarketWire.com - Medical and energy engineering company Avingtrans said half-year profit halved as performance was hurt by weakness from the acquired Energy Steel and Booth businesses.
For the six months ended 30 November 2019, pre-tac profit fell to £0.3m from £0.6m on-year and revenue grew by 15.0% to £54.8m.
Peformance was dampened by the anticipated first-half loss before tax of £0.9m at Energy Steel and Booth businesses, the company said.
The interim dividend was increased by 7.1% to 1.5p per share.
'The positive crop of orders underpins our on-going confidence in the outlook,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
