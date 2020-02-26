StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto booked a 41% fall in annual profit and warned that the coronavirus outbreak could have a short-term impact on supply chains.
Net income for the year through December fell to $8.01bn, down from $13.6bn on-year, and included writedowns on the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia and Yarwun alumina refinery in Australia.
Underlying earnings rose 18% to $10.4m, as net cash generated from operating activities rose 26% to $14.9bn.
Rio Tinto cut its annual dividend to 443.0c per share, down 19% on-year.
"Our world-class portfolio and strong balance sheet serve us well in all market conditions, and are particularly valuable in the current volatile environment,' chief executive J-S Jacques said said.
'We are closely monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 virus and are prepared for some short-term impacts, such as supply-chain issues,' he added.
'Our products are currently reaching our customers.'
'Our resilience and value over volume strategy mean we can invest in our business and deliver superior returns to shareholders in the short, medium and long term.'
At 8:19am: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was -48p at 3867.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: