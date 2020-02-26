StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics company Symphony Environmental Technologies said its antimicrobial product for use in polyethylene film for wrapping bread had gained US regulatory approval.
The company said the approval by the Food and Drug Administration did not include any similar substance manufactured by any other company.
'This approval therefore provides Symphony with a new and immediate commercial opportunity in the western world's largest market, as well as in other markets which expect to see FDA approval,' it said.
At 8:55am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was +6p at 14.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
