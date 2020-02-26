StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning group React said its margins had improved since the end of its last financial year through September.
Margins and operational efficiency had continued to improve as the company maintained a focus on quality of earnings, chairman Gill Leates said in AGM speech notes.
'The board remains confident that with rationalised infrastructure, a well-motivated management team and a competitive service proposition, we have established a solid platform from which we can now grow and move into a sustainable level of profitability,' Leates said.
At 8:58am: [LON:REAT] React Group Plc share price was +0.05p at 0.75p
