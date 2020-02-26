StockMarketWire.com - HICL and a consortium of investors completed the acquisition of transmission assets from the Galloper Windfarm.
The acquisition would fit well with the company's strategy of investing in essential and public core infrastructure, with a strong social purpose, HICL said.
The Galloper facilitated the transmission of enough renewable energy to power over 380K of UK homes, contributing to the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy, it added.
Diamond Transmission Partners, a consortium comprising HICL and Diamond Transmission Corporation, won the tender round 5 of Ofgem's Offshore Transmission Owner programme (OFTO)
Under the OFTO regime, HICL and the consortium would take ownership of the operational transmission asset and receive revenues over a 20-year period.
The group's investment was £13.6m, funded from the company's cash resources.
At 9:01am: [LON:HICL] Hicl Infrastructure PLC share price was -2.9p at 173.5p
