StockMarketWire.com - Water management group Modern Water said it had signed a non-binding services agreement with Cellulac.
The pact, to be completed on or before 31 March, involved the supply of water contamination monitoring equipment, services and decontamination membrane solutions.
The company also announced that it was joining the EcoWaterOS consortium, launched by Integumen, which would provide decontamination solutions.
At 9:08am: [LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was 0p at 0.75p
