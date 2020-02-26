StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instruments developer Microsaic Systems said it had formed a product integration and sales pact with liquid chromatography system provider Axcend.
The companies would commercialise their combined system globally using both of their direct sales and selected distribution channels.
Microsaic had a direct sales presence in the UK and certain European markets, while Axcend had a direct presence in North America.
At 9:16am: [LON:MSYS] Microsaic Systems PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.95p
