StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas engineering services group Plexus said Russian licensee Gusar had ordered an additional set of exploration rental jack-up drilling wellhead equipment.
The purchase was in response to 'encouraging discussions' between Gusar and its customers following the successful installation of a gas exploration wellhead in Russia for Gazprom.
Pricing for the equipment was at market rates and payment would be in cash, Plexus said.
'The acquisition of additional POS-GRIP exploration wellhead equipment by our licensee Gusar, so soon after the successful installation of the first POS-GRIP wellhead for major Gazprom, is highly encouraging and bodes well for Gusar securing further orders in Russia,' chief executive Ben Van Bilderbeek said.
At 9:22am: [LON:POS] Plexus Holding PLC share price was 0p at 26.5p
