StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it was contemplating an equity raising.
The raising would fund investments in line with company's growth policy and a further announcement would be made in due course, it said.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund also said it had applied to introduce an additional market quote on the London Stock Exchange for shares denominated in US dollars.
At 9:25am: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv share price was -0.5p at 106.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: