StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager and stockbroker Fiske reported a rise in net assets amid narrower losses in its trading business underpinned by higher fees and commission revenue. For the six months ended 30 November 2019, net assets grew to £7.8m from £5.5m on-year, as pre-tax operating losses narrowed to £158K from £344K.
Fee and commission revenues rose by £334K, or 15%, with investment management fee revenues up 19% and commission revenues up 12%.
'Assuming no significant deterioration in trading conditions, the board remains confident that the group will continue to make further progress in 2020,' the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:FKE] Fiske PLC share price was 0p at 59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
